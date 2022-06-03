Orioles' Pitching Prospect Grayson Rodriguez Diagnosed With Lat Strain
Doug Ziefel
The game’s top pitching prospect, Grayson Rodriguez, was diagnosed with a lat strain after leaving his last start early. Rodriguez had been dominating at Triple-A Norfolk before his injury. He holds a 2.09 ERA with a 0.84 WHIP, striking out 80 batters in 56 innings.
Elias said MRI taken on Grayson Rodriguez shows a right lat strain. It is not a shoulder issue. No timetable yet on his return. Club will get a second opinion and such. These things often are in the month or more range. But Elias said it is too early to have a definite timetable.
This injury throws a wrench in Rodriguez’s season and possibly the Orioles’ plans. The 22-year-old has already shown how his advanced repertoire fares against all levels of the minor leagues. While his call up to the majors was not imminent, it was possible. Baltimore already lost their major league ace, John Means, to a similar injury, which further dampens the hype surrounding the young core. If Rodriguez’s strain is not severe, he could return before the end of the season and possibly make his debut in September.
