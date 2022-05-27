Orioles-Red Sox: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TVs 'Friday Night Baseball'

The Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox will begin a four-game weekend series tonight from Fenway Park, with a double-header scheduled on Saturday. The Red Sox had a slow start to their season but have quietly been playing some very good baseball of late, where they boast a record of 7-3 over their last ten games. On Baltimore’s side of things, they’ve struggled of late with a 4-6 record over that same stretch of games, but there’s positivity flowing through the organization with prized prospect Adley Rutschman now with the big club.

When and Where is Orioles-Red Sox?

Orioles: 18-27 | Red Sox: 20-23

Date: 05/26/2022 | First Pitch: 7:10 PM ET

Location: Boston, Massachusetts | Stadium: Fenway Park

How to Watch Orioles-Red Sox?

TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App

Announcers: Melanie Newman, Chris Young, Hannah Keyser, and Brooke Fletcher

You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.

How to Bet Orioles-Red Sox

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, there are several bets offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Check back here for a full list of bets for Orioles-Red Sox once the lines are released.

Will the Orioles Spoil the Red Sox Hot Play of Late?

Even with a middle-of-the-pack rotation in terms of team ERA, the Orioles haven’t been able to string together big stretches of impressive play this season, but that was almost expected with a lot of young players in the mix. Divisional games are always hard to predict, but the Orioles will need to show us in this series that things are different than in years past.

Orioles Projected Lineup:

CF Cedric Mullins

1B Trey Mancini

RF Anthony Santander

LF Austin Hays

DH Ryan Mountcastle

C Adley Rutschman

3B Ramon Urias

2B Rougned Odor

SS Jorge Mateo

Starting Pitcher: TBD

Can the Red Sox Bats Stay Hot Against the Orioles?

Boston had much higher expectations heading into this season than their record currently shows, but they’ve been able to pick up their play of late and will need to continue making up ground in this series against the lowly Orioles. Trevor Story is the hottest hitter in baseball right now, where he boasts six home runs and 17 RBI over the team’s last seven days.

Red Sox Projected Lineup:

CF Enrique Hernandez

3B Rafael Devers

DH J.D. Martinez

SS Xander Bogaerts

LF Alex Verdugo

2B Trevor Story

1B Franchy Cordero

C Christian Vazquez

RF Jackie Bradley Jr.

Starting Pitcher: TBD