Orioles Scratch SP Jordan Lyles From Start vs. Rays
Grant White
The Baltimore Orioles called an audible ahead of their rubber match against the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday. Starting pitcher Jordan Lyles was scratched from the lineup, paving the way for Austin Voth to make his first start since last season.
Jordan Lyles has been scratched from his start today. Austin Voth will start against Tampa.
Lyles has been the O’s early-season workhorse. The journeyman leads the team with 72.1 innings pitched and is tied for the lead with 13 games started. Still, Lyles gives up baserunners aplenty with 1.52 walks and hits per inning pitched, and his 5.10 earned run average leaves much to be desired.
In comes, Voth and his 9.41 earned run average; albeit, his time with the O’s has been much more productive than with the Washington Nationals. The 29-year-old is down to a 5.40 earned run average, and 1.80 walks and hits per inning pitched in 3.1 innings with Baltimore. Voth serves as the opener for what will be a bullpen day.
The pitching change didn’t have a cascading effect on the betting odds, as the Orioles remain +122 underdogs for the AL East showdown, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.