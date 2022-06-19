BETTING MLB News
10:57 AM, June 19, 2022

Orioles Scratch SP Jordan Lyles From Start vs. Rays

Grant White

The Baltimore Orioles called an audible ahead of their rubber match against the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday. Starting pitcher Jordan Lyles was scratched from the lineup, paving the way for Austin Voth to make his first start since last season.

Lyles has been the O’s early-season workhorse. The journeyman leads the team with 72.1 innings pitched and is tied for the lead with 13 games started. Still, Lyles gives up baserunners aplenty with 1.52 walks and hits per inning pitched, and his 5.10 earned run average leaves much to be desired. 

In comes, Voth and his 9.41 earned run average; albeit, his time with the O’s has been much more productive than with the Washington Nationals. The 29-year-old is down to a 5.40 earned run average, and 1.80 walks and hits per inning pitched in 3.1 innings with Baltimore. Voth serves as the opener for what will be a bullpen day. 

The pitching change didn’t have a cascading effect on the betting odds, as the Orioles remain +122 underdogs for the AL East showdown, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.