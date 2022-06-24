Orioles SP Kyle Bradish Out Weeks with Shoulder Inflammation
Grant White
Starting pitching hasn’t been a strength for the Baltimore Orioles this season. The O’s have five starting pitchers who have made at least eight starts this season, four of whom have an earned run average of 4.92 or worse. Among those is Kyle Bradish, who will be unavailable for at least a few weeks while he resolves shoulder inflammation.
Hyde hoping Bradish only out a few weeks. Watkins likely to start Saturday #orioles
Bradish has been unreliable this season, posting a 7.38 earned run average with 1.77 walks and hits per inning pitched. He’s struggled to keep the ball in play, allowing 2.1 home runs per nine innings with a .560 expected slugging percentage.
Roch Kubatko noted that Spenser Watkins would start on Saturday, his first big league appearance since May 22. Look for Watkins to take on a more prominent role while the Orioles sort out their rotation injuries.
The Orioles head into Friday night’s contest against the Chicago White Sox looking to extend their modest two-game winning streak. FanDuel Sportsbook has the AL East basement dwellers priced as +144 underdogs for the AL battle, with the total set at 9.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.