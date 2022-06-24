Orioles SP Kyle Bradish Out Weeks with Shoulder Inflammation

Starting pitching hasn’t been a strength for the Baltimore Orioles this season. The O’s have five starting pitchers who have made at least eight starts this season, four of whom have an earned run average of 4.92 or worse. Among those is Kyle Bradish, who will be unavailable for at least a few weeks while he resolves shoulder inflammation.

Hyde hoping Bradish only out a few weeks. Watkins likely to start Saturday #orioles — Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) June 24, 2022

Bradish has been unreliable this season, posting a 7.38 earned run average with 1.77 walks and hits per inning pitched. He’s struggled to keep the ball in play, allowing 2.1 home runs per nine innings with a .560 expected slugging percentage.

Roch Kubatko noted that Spenser Watkins would start on Saturday, his first big league appearance since May 22. Look for Watkins to take on a more prominent role while the Orioles sort out their rotation injuries.

The Orioles head into Friday night’s contest against the Chicago White Sox looking to extend their modest two-game winning streak. FanDuel Sportsbook has the AL East basement dwellers priced as +144 underdogs for the AL battle, with the total set at 9.