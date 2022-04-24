Orioles Top Prospect Adley Rutschman Begins Rehab Assignment
Grant White
Overview
When the Baltimore Orioles drafted Adley Rutschman first overall in 2019, they knew they were getting a franchise player. After five straight seasons of losing baseball, the sun is finally starting to rise on a brighter future.
The O’s tweeted that Rutschman would start his rehab assignment with Single-A Aberdeen this week as the young catcher works his way back from a triceps injury incurred at the start of training camp.
Adley Rutschman will make his 2022 season debut for high Single-A Aberdeen this week as he begins his rehab assignment.
Rutschman has been listed as a Top 5 prospect in each of the past three seasons, leading the way in Baseball America’s rankings this season.
The Oregon State product’s development was impacted by the cancelation of the 2020 minor league season; still, Rutschman has a .871 on-base plus slugging percentage across all three levels in two minor league seasons.
Journeyman Robinson Chirinos is a place-holder behind home plate until Rutschman joins the Orioles.
Baltimore is still a few years away from competing in the AL East, and that’s reflected in their futures price. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Orioles listed at +50000 on the World Series market, tied for the longest odds on the board.
