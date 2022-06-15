Ozzie Albies Underwent Foot Surgery Today

Following a freakish injury, Ozzie Albies underwent surgery on his fractured left foot today. The 25-year-old was put on the 60-day injured list earlier this week, and the team says his surgery was successful.

The two-time All-Star was hurt on an awkward-looking swing in Atlanta’s 9-5 win over the Washington Nationals on Monday. There is no definite timeline on when he will return, but with an injury like a fractured foot, don’t expect to see Albies for at least a few months.

The two-time Silver Slugger at second base is hitting .244 with eight home runs this season. Albies is third on the team with 34 runs scored, and his 33 RBI are also good enough for third on the Braves.

Albies is coming off a career year in 2021. The superstar infielder had personal bests in home runs (30), RBI (106), and stolen bases (20).

In his first start filling in for the injured Albies, Orlando Arcia went 2-for-4 with a home run in Atlanta’s 10-4 win over Washington on Tuesday.

The Braves will be looking for the series sweep against the Nats tonight. FanDuel Sportsbook has Atlanta as -205 road favorites on the moneyline to extend their MLB-best active winning streak to 14 games.