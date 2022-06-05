Padres Activate SP Mike Clevinger for Start vs. Brewers
Grant White
The San Diego Padres have all seven starting pitchers back in the lineup.
The team activated Mike Clevinger from the 15-day injured list, paving the way for him to start Sunday’s contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Clevinger has been out since May 17 with a triceps strain.
In a corresponding move, San Diego optioned outfielder Brent Rooker to Triple-A El Paso.
The #Padres have reinstated RHP Mike Clevinger from the 15-Day IL and optioned OF Brent Rooker to Triple-A El Paso.
Clevinger has made just three starts this season after missing all of 2021 following Tommy John surgery. The 31-year-old picked up exactly where he left off, allowing 1.14 walks and hits per inning pitched and a 3.21 earned run average while striking out 9.6 per nine innings. All of which puts him near his respective career averages of 1.18, 3.19, and 10.0. Clevinger will be a fixture on the backend of the rotation as long as he can stay healthy.
The Padres ended a four-game losing streak with two straight shutout victories over the Brewers. They go for the series win on Sunday as +114 underdogs, looking to take three of four against their NL Central counterparts.
