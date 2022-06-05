Padres Activate SP Mike Clevinger for Start vs. Brewers

The San Diego Padres have all seven starting pitchers back in the lineup.

The team activated Mike Clevinger from the 15-day injured list, paving the way for him to start Sunday’s contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Clevinger has been out since May 17 with a triceps strain.

In a corresponding move, San Diego optioned outfielder Brent Rooker to Triple-A El Paso.

Clevinger has made just three starts this season after missing all of 2021 following Tommy John surgery. The 31-year-old picked up exactly where he left off, allowing 1.14 walks and hits per inning pitched and a 3.21 earned run average while striking out 9.6 per nine innings. All of which puts him near his respective career averages of 1.18, 3.19, and 10.0. Clevinger will be a fixture on the backend of the rotation as long as he can stay healthy.

The Padres ended a four-game losing streak with two straight shutout victories over the Brewers. They go for the series win on Sunday as +114 underdogs, looking to take three of four against their NL Central counterparts.