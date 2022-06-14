Padres, Dodgers National League Best Bets for June 14

There are multiple games tonight on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots.

Below, you can find both games from the National League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

San Diego Padres (-146) vs. Chicago Cubs (+126) Total: 10 (O-110, U-110)

The San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs will continue their four-game series from the historic confines of Wrigley Field. The Padres opened the series with a 4-1 victory last night and sit tied atop the NL West with the Los Angeles Dodgers. San Diego has been one of the more consistent threats in baseball this season and owns a 38-24 record, while a lot has gone wrong for the 23-37 Cubs. The Padres hold a +51 run differential on the season and are 7-3 over their past ten games, compared to the Cubs, who’ve lost seven straight. The second pitching matchup of this series will feature Sean Manaea of the Padres taking on Kyle Hendricks of the Cubs. Manaea has proven to be a significant acquisition for San Diego, having a 3-3 record and a 3.52 ERA with 71 strikeouts, while Hendricks is 2-5. The right-handed veteran has a 5.22 ERA, which has continued increasing each year after a great 2020. Hendricks hasn’t been poor against the Padres in previous starts, but it’s hard to have confidence in him tonight, especially with the total set at ten. Hendricks used to be a premier starter, but don’t let that cloud your judgment. The Padres present substantial plus-money value on the run line, and the +110 price should be targeted.

Best Bet: Padres run line -1.5 (+110)

Los Angeles Angels (+180) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (-215) Total: 9 (O-104, U-118)

There’s not much to like about either Los Angeles team heading into this mini two-game series. The Los Angeles Angels are 2-8 over their past ten games, while the Los Angeles Dodgers have let their lead slip away in the NL West, losing three straight. There hasn’t been consistency from either side, but a victory tonight could go a long way in getting one of these franchises back on track. The opener of this series will feature Noah Syndergaard of the Angels taking on Tony Gonsolin of the Dodgers. Both pitchers have performed admirably this year, but there should be an edge for Gonsolin, one of the better pitchers in the National League. In his first season in the American League, Syndergaard owns a 4-4 record with a 3.69 ERA and 30 strikeouts, while the Dodgers right-hander possesses a 7-0 record with a near flawless 1.58 ERA and 54 punchouts. There’s more to worry about with the Angels than the Dodgers, who are bound to break out of their slump sooner rather than later. Gonsolin presents a solid opportunity and should give the Dodgers a chance to win if the team’s offense can get going. If the Dodgers weren’t playing poorly, you could argue that their run line price wouldn’t be in plus-money territory, but that’s not the case, so take advantage of that with the +115.

Best Bet: Dodgers run line -1.5 (+115)