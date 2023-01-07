Padres' Fernando Tatis Cleared to Resume Baseball Activities

Fernando Tatis has been cleared to start baseball activities for the San Diego Padres, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has been cleared to resume baseball activity this weekend: https://t.co/4jQyATX5zQ — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) January 6, 2023

Tatis has been making news for the past year for the wrong reasons. He was suspended after testing positive for using performance-enhancing drugs and won’t be able to return for the first 20 games of the 2023 season. The talented shortstop also underwent surgery on both his wrist and shoulder last fall. He has recovered from those surgeries and will be available to the Padres when spring training starts next month.