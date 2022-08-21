Padres' Jake Cronenworth and Trent Grisham Sitting vs. Nats
Grant White
With an off-day on Monday, Trent Grisham and Jake Cronenworth will be treated to consecutive days off after the San Diego Padres elected to rest their starters for the series finale against the Washington Nationals. Jose Azocar starts in place of Grisham in center field, with Brandon Drury taking over duties at second.
Behind Manny Machado, Cronenworth has been the best hitter on the Padres. The 28-year-old ranks second on the team in on-base plus slugging percentage, hits, and runs batted in, sitting third on the team in runs scored.
Although Grisham hasn’t met that standard, he’s still made an impact at the plate. The Padres’ centerfielder ranks fourth on the team with 47 RBIs, coming around to score 50 times.
San Diego can ill-afford to drop three of four to the lowly Nationals, needing a win Sunday to split the four-game set. The betting market at FanDuel Sportsbook likes their chances, installing them as -290 favorites.
