Padres, Mets Total National League Best Bets for June 24

There are multiple games today beginning this evening on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots.

Below, you can find both games from the National League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Philadelphia Phillies (-124) vs. San Diego Padres (+106) Total: 7 (O-114, U-106)

The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres will continue their four-game series tonight from Petco Park. The Phillies opened up this series with a 6-2 victory over the Padres, backed by a three-RBI performance from J.T. Realmuto. This matchup has the makings of a great series between these two talented clubs, and there’s expected to be more fireworks tonight. Game 2 of this series will feature Aaron Nola of the Phillies taking on MacKenzie Gore of the Padres. Both starters have been excellent, with Nola having a 4-4 record with a 3.11 ERA and 99 strikeouts, while the rookie Gore is 4-3 with a 3.64 ERA and 61 punchouts. Both clubs enter this contest with a 6-4 record over their past ten games, and it’s not difficult to see the Padres bounce back after a tough loss in yesterday’s opener. This San Diego team has been one of the more consistent threats in MLB this season, and there’s a reason they’ve been hanging around the NL West divisional race with the powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers. If you’re giving Gore and the Padres plus money at home, it will be hard to ignore on this slate of games at +106 on the moneyline.

Best Bet: Padres moneyline (+106)

New York Mets (+124) vs. Miami Marlins (-146) Total: 7 (O-118, U-104)

The Miami Marlins will play host to the New York Mets for a three-game weekend series from LoanDepot Park. The Marlins enter this series with three straight victories and a 5-5 record over their past ten, while the Mets have lost two in a row and are 6-4 over that same stretch. The opening pitching matchup of this series will be a doozy with two very talented arms set to take the hill tonight. The Mets are expected to send Taijuan Walker to the bump, while the Marlins will counter with NL Cy Young favorite Sandy Alcantara. Walker owns a 5-2 record with a 2.88 ERA and 44 strikeouts this year, while Alcantara is 7-2 with a 1.72 ERA and 90 strikeouts. There’s a lot to like about where both arms have been trending, specifically Alcantara, who continues to put up sparkling numbers on the campaign. With how electric these starters have been this year, it’s not a stretch to expect this to be a tightly contested pitcher’s duel. The total for this Game 1 is set at seven, and there’s some value in considering the under at -104, which is a friendly price on tonight’s board.

Best Bet: Under 7 (-104)