Padres 'Most Likely' Landing Spot for Juan Soto

According to Barry Svrluga of the Washington Post, there is a “growing sense” that the San Diego Padres are the frontrunners to acquire Washington Nationals superstar outfielder Juan Soto.

As the trade deadline approaches, there is a growing sense that the Padres are the most likely landing spot for Juan Soto — and, in a twist, perhaps Josh Bell too. Multiple people have heard there’s momentum in those talks. — Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) August 2, 2022

In an interesting twist, Svrluga further adds that impending free agent, first baseman, Josh Bell, may also be included in a potential Soto trade and that there is “momentum” in those talks. The inclusion of Bell would seemingly increase what is already a high asking price on Washington’s end. While Nationals management could decide to hold onto Soto through the deadline, the team is being sold this offseason. The new owners would understandably want the drama surrounding the 23-year-old in the rearview mirror.

It is unclear what the Padres would be willing to give up for a player of Soto’s caliber, but Washington has been adamant it is looking for several high-end prospects.

Fortunately, with trade deadline day upon us, we won’t have to wait long for a resolution on the matter.

