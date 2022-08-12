Padres-Nationals: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV 'Friday Night Baseball'
Zachary Cook
The Washington Nationals are set to welcome Juan Soto back on Friday evening in what should be a must-see game on Apple TV.
After acquiring Soto, things haven’t exactly gone swimmingly for the San Diego Padres, but this series against the struggling Nat’s could be a recipe to right the ship.
Mike Clevinger of the Padres will kick things off in this series on the rubber, facing Cory Abbott of the Nationals.
Clevinger has posted a 3-4 record with a 3.60 ERA and 62 strikeouts, while Abbott is 0-1 with a 5.68 ERA and 11 strikeouts.
When and Where is Padres-Nationals?
Padres: 63-51 | Nationals: 37-76 Date: August 12, 2022, | First Pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET Location: Washington, DC | Stadium: Nationals Park
How to Watch Padres-Nationals?
TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App Announcers: Melanie Newman, Chris Young, Hannah Keyser, and Brooke Fletcher
You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.
How to Bet Padres-Nationals
Moneyline: Padres -240 | Nationals +198
Run Line: Padres -1.5 (-142) | Nationals +1.5 (+118)
Total: Over 9 (-110) Under 9 (-110)
In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, many other options are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Will the Padres Continue Beating up on Nats?
The Padres enter this series after slowly getting out of a post-trade deadline rut and have now won two straight games and have a 5-5 record over their past ten. Still, owners of the third wild card position in the National League, games like this against the Washington Nationals are the type where the Padres need to take advantage of and continue to put victories on the board.
Padres Projected Lineup:
LF Jurickson Profar
RF Juan Soto
3B Manny Machado
1B Josh Bell
DH Brandon Drury
2B Jake Cronenworth
SS Ha-Seong Kim
CF Trent Grisham
C Austin Nola
Starting Pitcher: Mike Clevinger
Will the Nationals Spoil Soto’s Return?
Things turned bleak in contract negotiations with generational talent Juan Soto, and before Nats fans had a chance to say goodbye, he was shipped out the door to the San Diego Padres in one of the biggest trade deadline deals of all time. You can expect some players, especially Luke Voit, will be looking to make the Padres pay in this matchup.
