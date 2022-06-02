Padres OF Wil Myers Not in Lineup For Thursday vs. Brewers

San Diego Padres outfielder Wil Myers (knee) is not in the team’s lineup for Thursday night’s matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers, per the team’s Twitter.

First of four in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/FdS429nX56 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 2, 2022

Myers is currently dealing with some left knee inflammation and reportedly receiving an injection for it on Wednesday, but it wasn’t enough to keep him in the lineup for their series-opening matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday. Myers isn’t currently on the IL, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see him end up there if the inflammation doesn’t improve over the weekend.

The 31-year-old is off to a quiet start to the 2022 season with a .234 batting average, a .276 on-base percentage, and a .306 slugging rate in 32 outings this season. Nomar Mazara will take over in right field for Thursday’s matchup with Milwaukee.

