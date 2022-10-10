Padres, Phillies See Biggest Jumps in World Series Odds

After impressive victories in the wild-card round, the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies have seen their World Series odds rise substantially.

The Padres took care of business and pulled off a shocking upset over the 101-win New York Mets, while the Phillies used a come-from-behind victory in Game 1 to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals in two games.

Things won’t get easier in the divisional round for either squad, but they are among the eight teams with a chance to win the World Series, resulting in their odds rising.

BetMGM MLB Insights: World Series

Line movement (Last Week, Current)

Padres +2800 to +1000

+2800 to +1000 Phillies +3000 to +1000

+3000 to +1000 Mariners +2500 to +1200

+2500 to +1200 Guardians +2800 to +1600

Padres Stun Mets, Advance to take on Los Angeles Dodgers

It’s hard to be confident in how the Padres match up with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS. After swinging for the fences at the trade deadline, is it possible this team is blooming late? Could they give the Dodgers trouble in the divisional round? That certainly isn’t out of the question.

The Padres entered their wild card series with the Mets owning +2800 odds to win the Fall Classic and, by advancing, has seen those odds shift to +1000. Like the Phillies, they have not caught much backing (4.5% of tickets and 3.4% of the handle) this season.

With the Dodgers and Braves being a tier above the Phillies and Padres in the National League’s two Division Series, the lack of interest in the latter two teams shouldn’t be surprising.

Phillies Pitch Way to NLDS Against Atlanta Braves

It certainly wasn’t a big upset like the Padres over the Mets, but the Phillies took care of business against the NL Central-winning Cardinals in impressive fashion. Their reward is going head-to-head with their NL East rivals and the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves.

During the regular season, the Phillies dropped 11 of 19 games to the Braves, which is probably why the Phillies also haven’t been getting much attention in the futures market, seeing just 4.2% of tickets and 3.7% of the handle head in their direction towards their World Series odds.

