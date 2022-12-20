BETTING Fantasy MLB News
01:31 PM, December 20, 2022

Padres Sign Matt Carpenter to 1-Year Deal

Free agent Matt Carpenter is headed to sunny San Diego. According to Padres beat reporter AJ Cassavell, the team has signed Carpenter to a one-year deal with a player option for the 2024 season.

The 37-year-old’s time in the Majors appeared to be nearing its end before enjoying a resurgence with the New York Yankees last season. In 47 games, Carpenter slashed a robust .305/.412/.727 with 15 home runs and 37 RBI, becoming a fan favorite in the Bronx. The former St. Louis Cardinal missed the final two months of the regular season after fouling a ball off his left foot but returned in time for the start of the ALDS.

Cassavell notes that Carpenter is expected to play a utility role in San Diego. An infielder for the majority of his big league career, the three-time All-Star started 14 games in the outfield last season and should be a solid veteran presence for a Padres team filled with stars in Juan Soto, Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Xander Bogaerts.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Padres holding the fourth-best World Series odds at +1000 (tied with the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets).