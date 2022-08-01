Padres Sign SP Joe Musgrove to 5-Year, $100 Million Extension

An impending free agent, the deal keeps the 29-year-old in San Diego through the 2027 campaign. Acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates in January of 2021, Musgrove is enjoying the best season of his career, posting an 8-4 record to go along with a 2.65 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, and 114 strikeouts over 115.1 innings pitched (18 starts). This follows last year’s performance in which he led the Padres’ starting rotation in wins (11), ERA (3.18), and strikeouts (203).
The extension comes as no surprise, as Musgrove had given every indication he was going to re-up with the organization, saying Friday:
“When I first came here, just the idea of staying in San Diego was enough for me. Just to play in my hometown, with my family, my friends, get to experience all the things that I dreamed of as a kid and get to live that out. The longer I’ve spent here, it’s become more about the people that are in the room and the staff and the growth that I’m making here.”
With contract negotiations in the rearview mirror, Musgrove can re-shift his focus back to the mound, where he will look to lead the Padres to a postseason berth.
