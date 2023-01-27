Padres SS Fernando Tatis has Begun Baseball Activities

This was expected as Tatis was cleared medically to resume baseball activities earlier this month. The bigger problem for Tatis is that while he can participate in spring training, including games, he won’t be able to play for the first 20 games of the regular season due to being suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs.
Tatis missed the entire 2022 season due to a broken wrist and then had shoulder surgery during the offseason. Will Tatis still be a superstar after being caught using PEDs? Will the injuries have sapped some of his power? How will his teammates feel about him? These are just some of the questions that need to be answered about Tatis.
The Padres have a good team, and this may be the year they pass the Los Angeles Dodgers for supremacy in the National League West. The Padres and Dodgers are both +140 to win the NL West. You can find the odds for every MLB team to win their division on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
