Padres Star Manny Machado Will Not Play Wednesday

According to EDGE Daily Lineups, San Diego Padres superstar third baseman Manny Machado will not play Wednesday versus the Arizona Diamondbacks. This game will be Machado’s third straight on the bench as he deals with an ankle sprain suffered in the series finale against the Colorado Rockies on June 19.

Fortunately for Padres fans, the MVP candidate has yet to be placed on the injured list, providing hope that he may be able to return to the team’s lineup in the coming days. Machado is amidst a highly-productive 2022 campaign, slashing .328/.400/.545 with 12 home runs, 46 RBI, and 48 runs scored across 66 games. His .945 OPS is good for third in the National League.

Ha-Seong Kim will fill the void at third base and bat fifth for interim manager Ryan Flaherty. Kim is batting .230 with four home runs and 26 RBI in 62 appearances.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Padres at -174 on the moneyline ahead of Wednesday’s matchup.