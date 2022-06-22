Padres Star Manny Machado Will Not Play Wednesday

According to EDGE Daily Lineups, San Diego Padres superstar third baseman Manny Machado will not play Wednesday versus the Arizona Diamondbacks. This game will be Machado’s third straight on the bench as he deals with an ankle sprain suffered in the series finale against the Colorado Rockies on June 19.
Fortunately for Padres fans, the MVP candidate has yet to be placed on the injured list, providing hope that he may be able to return to the team’s lineup in the coming days. Machado is amidst a highly-productive 2022 campaign, slashing .328/.400/.545 with 12 home runs, 46 RBI, and 48 runs scored across 66 games. His .945 OPS is good for third in the National League.
Ha-Seong Kim will fill the void at third base and bat fifth for interim manager Ryan Flaherty. Kim is batting .230 with four home runs and 26 RBI in 62 appearances.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Padres at -174 on the moneyline ahead of Wednesday’s matchup.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.