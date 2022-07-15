BETTING Fantasy MLB News
01:32 PM, July 15, 2022

Padres Superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. to Begin Hitting Progression

Paul Connor

San Diego Padres superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is set to enter a crucial step in his recovery from offseason wrist surgery.

Speaking on 97.3 The Fan, Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller said Tatis would begin a hitting progression on Friday. Earlier reports stated there was disagreement among team doctors regarding the All-Star’s next steps. However, a decision appears to have been made to allow Tatis to ramp up his activity in the batter’s box.

Preller also stated the team would proceed week-to-week regarding the intensity and volume of the 23-year-old’s swings. From there, Tatis should eventually be ready to embark on a rehab assignment.

The Dominican Republic native was fantastic for San Diego last season, slashing .282/.364/.611 with 42 home runs, 97 RBI, 99 runs scored, and 25 stolen bases in 130 games.

At 50-41, the Padres currently hold the second NL Wild Card spot and will be in action on Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

