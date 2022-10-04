Philadelphia Phillies Clinch First Postseason Berth in 11 Years
Paul Connor
Celebrate Philadelphia Phillies fans – it’s been a long time coming.
On Monday, the Phillies clinched their first postseason berth in 11 years, blanking the Houston Astros 3-0 to secure the final NL Wild Card spot.
It’s been a rollercoaster ride for the club to get to this point. Philadelphia fired manager Joe Girardi after a 22-29 start, endured a two-month absence from superstar Bryce Harper, and lost ten of thirteen games from September 15-29.
“It hasn’t been an easy season for us,” said slugger Kyle Schwarber, who leads the team with 46 home runs, two of those coming in Monday’s victory. “We went through people saying that our season’s over, that don’t even count the Phillies, and they can’t catch the baseball…and for us to get all of our guys back and healthy, and for them to all be there and contribute, that’s what it’s all about.”
Despite the doubters, the Phils showed extraordinary perseverance and now find themselves with an opportunity to play meaningful baseball in October.
“This is the goal,” said Harper. “This is what you play for.”
Philadelphia begins its postseason journey on the road on Friday, likely against the St. Louis Cardinals or New York Mets.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Phillies at +176 on the moneyline for Tuesday’s contest against the Astros.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.