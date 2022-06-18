Philadelphia Phillies DH Bryce Harper Out of Lineup

Harper will miss the game due to an infected blister on his left hand. It is unknown if this infected blister was also why Harper didn’t start the second game of the doubleheader on Friday versus the Washington Nationals. Harper did, however, come in as a pinch hitter in that game and drove in two runs with a double.
This blister is not the only injury that has shelved Harper this season, as an elbow injury has also cost him several games. That elbow injury has made Harper a designated hitter for a majority of the season as he is unable to throw a baseball and thus can’t play the outfield. The Phillies are hoping that Harper will eventually be cleared to return to the field after the All-Star break.
The Phillies will start Aaron Nola on Saturday, and he will be up against Josiah Gray of the Nationals. The Phillies are -102 (-1.5) on the run line and -164 on the money line, with an over/under of eight, over (-104), and under (-118). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.