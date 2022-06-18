Philadelphia Phillies DH Bryce Harper Out of Lineup

Bryce Harper is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Philadelphia Phillies, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Bryce Harper is out with an infected blister on his left hand. He’s taking antibiotics to treat it. — Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) June 18, 2022

Harper will miss the game due to an infected blister on his left hand. It is unknown if this infected blister was also why Harper didn’t start the second game of the doubleheader on Friday versus the Washington Nationals. Harper did, however, come in as a pinch hitter in that game and drove in two runs with a double.

This blister is not the only injury that has shelved Harper this season, as an elbow injury has also cost him several games. That elbow injury has made Harper a designated hitter for a majority of the season as he is unable to throw a baseball and thus can’t play the outfield. The Phillies are hoping that Harper will eventually be cleared to return to the field after the All-Star break.

