Philadelphia Phillies Fire Manager Joe Girardi

The Philadelphia Phillies (22-29) have been one of baseball’s most disappointing teams in 2022. Now, they’re hoping a new voice in the dugout can help salvage what is dangerously close to being another lost season.

According to the Phillies official Twitter, the team has relieved manager Joe Girardi of his duties.

The Phillies have relieved Joe Girardi of his duties as manager today. Bench coach Rob Thomson has been named interim manager for the club through the end of the 2022 season. In addition, coaching assistant Bobby Meacham was also relieved of his duties. pic.twitter.com/lVL60RrSnJ — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 3, 2022

President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski explained the club’s decision, saying, “It has been a frustrating season for us up until this point, as we feel that our club has not played up to its capabilities. While all of us share the responsibility for the shortcomings, I felt that a change was needed and that a new voice in the clubhouse would give us the best chance to turn things around.”

Replacing Girardi is bench coach Rob Thomson, who will serve as the team’s interim manager for the remainder of the season.

Hired by Philadelphia in 2019, Girardi compiled a 132-141 record, missing the postseason all three years.

The former Yankees bench boss becomes the first manager to be fired at the midseason point since 2018.

