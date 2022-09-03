Philadelphia Phillies OF Nick Castellano Back in Lineup

Castellano had missed three straight games for the Phillies due to turf toe. His return, however, was not a triumphant one as the San Francisco Giants thumped the Phillies to the tune of 13-1. Castellanos did not have a hit and struck out once in two at-bats in the loss before being removed for a pinch hitter. It is assumed that Castellanos was removed from the game due to the blowout and not because he re-injured his toe.
Noah Syndergaard will start for the Phillies on Saturday, while the San Francisco Giants will go with Jakob Junis. The Phillies are +128 (-1.5) on the run line and -124 on the money line, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-108), and under (-112). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
