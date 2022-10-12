BETTING MLB
08:00 AM, October 12, 2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Phillies @ Braves – First Pitch: 4:35 p.m. ET

Expected Forecast: Light Rain, 68°

 

Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:

  Spread Total Moneyline  
 Phillies +1.5  -204  O 7  -119  +106  Open
-172  7.5  -105  +120  Current
 Braves -1.5   +168  U 7  -102  -126  Open
 +142  7.5   -115  -142  Current

Projected Lineups:

Phillies

Starting Pitcher: Zack Wheeler: 12-7, 2.82 ERA, 9.59 K/9

1. LF  Kyle Schwarber   .218, 46 HR, 94 RBI
2. 1B  Rhys Hoskins   .246, 30 HR, 79 RBI
3. C  J.T. Realmuto   .276, 22 HR, 84 RBI
4. DH  Bryce Harper   .286, 18 HR, 65 RBI
5. RF  Nick Castellanos   .263, 13 HR, 62 RBI
6. 3B  Alec Bohm   .280, 13 HR, 72 RBI
7. CF  Brandon Marsh   .245, 11 HR, 52 RBI
8. 2B  Jean Segura   .277, 10 HR, 33 RBI
9. SS  Bryson Stott   .234, 10 HR, 49 RBI

 

Braves

Starting Pitcher: Kyle Wright: 21-5, 3.19 ERA, 8.68 K/9

1. RF  Ronald Acuña Jr.   .266, 15 HR, 50 RBI
2. SS  Dansby Swanson   .277, 25 HR, 96 RBI
3. CF  Michael Harris II   .297, 19 HR, 64 RBI
4. 3B  Austin Riley   .273, 38 HR, 93 RBI
5. 1B  Matt Olson   .240, 34 HR, 103 RBI
6. C  Travis d’Arnaud   .268, 18 HR, 60 RBI
7. DH  Marcell Ozuna   .226, 23 HR, 56 RBI
8. LF  Eddie Rosario   .212, 5 HR, 24 RBI
9. 2B  Orlando Arcia   .244, 9 HR, 30 RBI

Betting Insights:

  • The Atlanta Braves are 8-1 (.889) vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at home off a loss over their last 9 games
  • The Atlanta Braves are 11-3 (.786) vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at home off a loss over their last 14 games
  • The Atlanta Braves are 15-4 (.789) vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at home off a loss over their last 19 games
  • The Atlanta Braves are 16-7 (.696) vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at home off a loss over their last 23 games
  • The over hit in 14 of the Atlanta Braves last 20 games vs. the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022
  • The Atlanta Braves have won their last 5 games vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at home off a loss
  • The Atlanta Braves are 14-7 (.667) vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at home over the last three seasons
  • The Atlanta Braves are 6-4 (.600) vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at home in 2022
  • The over hit in 29 of the Atlanta Braves last 48 games vs. the Philadelphia Phillies over the last three seasons
  • The Atlanta Braves are 11-9 (.550) vs. the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022
  • The Atlanta Braves are 24-24 (.500) vs. the Philadelphia Phillies over the last three seasons