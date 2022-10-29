BETTING MLB
01:25 PM, October 29, 2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Phillies @ Astros – First Pitch: 8:03 p.m. ET

Expected Forecast: Broken Clouds, 67°

 

Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:

  Spread Total Moneyline  
 Phillies +1.5  -193  O 7  -106  +118  Open
-176  -104  +120  Current
 Astros -1.5   +160  U 7  -114  -139  Open
 +146   -118  -142  Current

Projected Lineups:

Phillies

Starting Pitcher: Zack Wheeler: 12-7, 2.82 ERA, 9.59 K/9

1. LF  Kyle Schwarber   .218, 46 HR, 94 RBI
2. 1B  Rhys Hoskins   .246, 30 HR, 79 RBI
3. C  J.T. Realmuto   .276, 22 HR, 84 RBI
4. DH  Bryce Harper   .286, 18 HR, 65 RBI
5. RF  Nick Castellanos   .263, 13 HR, 62 RBI
6. 3B  Alec Bohm   .280, 13 HR, 72 RBI
7. 2B  Jean Segura   .277, 10 HR, 33 RBI
8. CF  Matt Vierling   .246, 6 HR, 32 RBI
9. SS  Edmundo Sosa   .227, 2 HR, 21 RBI

 

Astros

Starting Pitcher: Framber Valdez: 17-6, 2.82 ERA, 8.67 K/9

1. 2B  Jose Altuve   .300, 28 HR, 57 RBI
2. SS  Jeremy Peña   .253, 22 HR, 63 RBI
3. LF  Yordan Alvarez   .306, 37 HR, 97 RBI
4. 3B  Alex Bregman   .259, 23 HR, 93 RBI
5. RF  Kyle Tucker   .257, 30 HR, 107 RBI
6. 1B  Yuli Gurriel   .242, 8 HR, 53 RBI
7. DH  Trey Mancini   .239, 18 HR, 63 RBI
8. CF  Chas McCormick   .245, 14 HR, 44 RBI
9. C  Martín Maldonado   .186, 15 HR, 45 RBI

Betting Insights:

  • The Houston Astros are 2-2 (.500) vs. the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022
  • The Houston Astros are 2-2 (.500) vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at home in 2022
  • The over hit in 2 of the Houston Astros last 4 games vs. the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022