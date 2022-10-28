BETTING MLB
11:33 AM, October 28, 2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Phillies @ Astros – First Pitch: 8:03 p.m. ET

Expected Forecast: Moderate Rain, 67°

Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:

  Spread Total Moneyline  
 Phillies +1.5  -161  O 6.5  -112  +141  Open
-164  6.5  -128  +140  Current
 Astros -1.5   +136  U 6.5  -108  -165  Open
 +136  6.5   +104  -166  Current

Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Projected Lineups:

Phillies

Starting Pitcher: Aaron Nola: 11-13, 3.25 ERA, 10.32 K/9

1. LF  Kyle Schwarber   .218, 46 HR, 94 RBI
2. 1B  Rhys Hoskins   .246, 30 HR, 79 RBI
3. C  J.T. Realmuto   .276, 22 HR, 84 RBI
4. DH  Bryce Harper   .286, 18 HR, 65 RBI
5. RF  Nick Castellanos   .263, 13 HR, 62 RBI
6. 3B  Alec Bohm   .280, 13 HR, 72 RBI
7. SS  Bryson Stott   .234, 10 HR, 49 RBI
8. 2B  Jean Segura   .277, 10 HR, 33 RBI
9. CF  Brandon Marsh   .245, 11 HR, 52 RBI

Astros

Starting Pitcher: Justin Verlander: 18-4, 1.75 ERA, 9.51 K/9

1. 2B  Jose Altuve   .300, 28 HR, 57 RBI
2. SS  Jeremy Peña   .253, 22 HR, 63 RBI
3. LF  Yordan Alvarez   .306, 37 HR, 97 RBI
4. 3B  Alex Bregman   .259, 23 HR, 93 RBI
5. RF  Kyle Tucker   .257, 30 HR, 107 RBI
6. 1B  Yuli Gurriel   .242, 8 HR, 53 RBI
7. DH  Trey Mancini   .239, 18 HR, 63 RBI
8. CF  Chas McCormick   .245, 14 HR, 44 RBI
9. C  Martín Maldonado   .186, 15 HR, 45 RBI

Betting Insights:

  • The Houston Astros are 2-1 (.667) vs. the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022
  • The Houston Astros are 2-1 (.667) vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at home in 2022
  • The Houston Astros are 6-0 in their last 6 games vs. a right-handed starter.
  • The Philadelphia Phillies are 6-0 in their last 6 games vs. a right-handed starter
  • The Philadelphia Phillies are 6-1 in their last 7 vs. a team with a winning record.
  • Under is 6-1-1 in Astros last 8 playoff home games
  • Under is 5-1 in Astros last 6 overall
  • Under is 4-1 in Phillies last 5 road games vs. a right-handed starter.