10:55 AM, October 19, 2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Phillies @ Padres – First Pitch: 4:35 p.m. ET

Expected Forecast: Clear Sky, 88°

Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:

  Spread Total Moneyline  
 Phillies -1.5  -119  O 6.5  -123  +101  Open
+168  -102  -104  Current
 Padres +1.5   +139  U 6.5  +102  -121  Open
 -205   -120  -112  Current

Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Projected Lineups:

Phillies

Starting Pitcher: Aaron Nola: 11-13, 3.25 ERA, 10.32 K/9

1. LF  Kyle Schwarber   .218, 46 HR, 94 RBI
2. 1B  Rhys Hoskins   .246, 30 HR, 79 RBI
3. C  J.T. Realmuto   .276, 22 HR, 84 RBI
4. DH  Bryce Harper   .286, 18 HR, 65 RBI
5. RF  Nick Castellanos   .263, 13 HR, 62 RBI
6. 3B  Alec Bohm   .280, 13 HR, 72 RBI
7. 2B  Jean Segura   .277, 10 HR, 33 RBI
8. CF  Matt Vierling   .246, 6 HR, 32 RBI
9. SS  Edmundo Sosa   .227, 2 HR, 21 RBI

Padres

Starting Pitcher: Blake Snell: 8-10, 3.38 ERA, 12.02 K/9

1. LF  Jurickson Profar   .243, 15 HR, 58 RBI
2. RF  Juan Soto   .242, 27 HR, 62 RBI
3. 3B  Manny Machado   .298, 32 HR, 102 RBI
4. DH  Josh Bell   .266, 17 HR, 71 RBI
5. 2B  Jake Cronenworth   .240, 17 HR, 88 RBI
6. 1B  Wil Myers   .261, 7 HR, 41 RBI
7. SS  Ha-Seong Kim   .251, 11 HR, 59 RBI
8. CF  Trent Grisham   .184, 17 HR, 53 RBI
9. C  Austin Nola   .251, 4 HR, 40 RBI

Betting Insights:

  • The Philadelphia Phillies are 4-1 (.800) vs. the San Diego Padres on the road in 2022
  • The Philadelphia Phillies are 4-2 (.667) vs. the San Diego Padres on the road over the last three seasons
  • The Philadelphia Phillies are 5-3 (.625) vs. the San Diego Padres in 2022
  • The Philadelphia Phillies are 7-5 (.583) vs. the San Diego Padres over the last three seasons
  • The over hit in 6 of the San Diego Padres last 12 games vs. the Philadelphia Phillies over the last three seasons
  • The Philadelphia Phillies have won their last 3 games vs. the San Diego Padres on the road