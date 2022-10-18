BETTING MLB
12:09 PM, October 18, 2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

Phillies @ Padres – First Pitch: 8:03 p.m. ET

Expected Forecast: Clear Sky, 82°

Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:

  Spread Total Moneyline  
 Phillies -1.5  -150  O 6.5  -123  +103  Open
   +176 +100  +100  Current
 Padres +1.5   +156  U 6.5  +103  -122  Open
-215  -122  -118  Current

Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Projected Lineups:

Phillies

Starting Pitcher: Zack Wheeler: 12-7, 2.82 ERA, 9.59 K/9

1. LF  Kyle Schwarber   .218, 46 HR, 94 RBI
2. 1B  Rhys Hoskins   .246, 30 HR, 79 RBI
3. C  J.T. Realmuto   .276, 22 HR, 84 RBI
4. DH  Bryce Harper   .286, 18 HR, 65 RBI
5. RF  Nick Castellanos   .263, 13 HR, 62 RBI
6. 3B  Alec Bohm   .280, 13 HR, 72 RBI
7. SS  Bryson Stott   .234, 10 HR, 49 RBI
8. 2B  Jean Segura   .277, 10 HR, 33 RBI
9. CF  Brandon Marsh   .245, 11 HR, 52 RBI

Padres

Starting Pitcher: Yu Darvish: 16-8, 3.10 ERA, 9.11 K/9

1. LF  Jurickson Profar   .243, 15 HR, 58 RBI
2. RF  Juan Soto   .242, 27 HR, 62 RBI
3. 3B  Manny Machado   .298, 32 HR, 102 RBI
4. DH  Josh Bell   .266, 17 HR, 71 RBI
5. 2B  Jake Cronenworth   .240, 17 HR, 88 RBI
6. 1B  Wil Myers   .261, 7 HR, 41 RBI
7. SS  Ha-Seong Kim   .251, 11 HR, 59 RBI
8. CF  Trent Grisham   .184, 17 HR, 53 RBI
9. C  Austin Nola   .251, 4 HR, 40 RBI

Betting Insights:

  • The Philadelphia Phillies are 3-1 (.750) vs. the San Diego Padres on the road in 2022
  • The Philadelphia Phillies are 4-2 (.667) vs. the San Diego Padres on the road over the last three seasons
  • The Philadelphia Phillies are 4-3 (.571) vs. the San Diego Padres in 2022
  • The Philadelphia Phillies are 7-5 (.583) vs. the San Diego Padres over the last three seasons
  • The over hit in 6 of the San Diego Padres last 12 games vs. the Philadelphia Phillies over the last three seasons