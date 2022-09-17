Philadelphia Phillies Zack Wheeler Could Return Wednesday

The Philadelphia Phillies hope to have Zack Wheeler back in the starting rotation Wednesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The news is good on Zack Wheeler. He pitched to hitters this afternoon and simulated two innings. The Phillies are targeting Wednesday against Toronto for his return to rotation. First start will be shortened with a piggyback. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) September 16, 2022

Wheeler has been on the injured list since August 25 due to right forearm tendinitis. Wheeler was able to complete two simulated innings Friday on his rehab assignment. Wheeler is scheduled to face the Toronto Blue Jays, a matchup that is anything but a soft landing spot. If Wheeler starts Wednesday, it would be doubtful that he would pitch deep into the game and probably be on a pitch count.