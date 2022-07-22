Phillies 2B Jean Segura May Begin Rehab Assignment Next Week
Doug Ziefel
Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports that Phillies’ second baseman Jean Segura plans to start a rehab assignment next week and return to the club the following week. Since breaking his finger on a bunt attempt, Segura has been out several weeks. The 32-year-old will provide a stable boost to a streaky Philadelphia lineup. Before the injury, Segura was hitting .275 with six homers. However, he can contribute in more ways than one, as he also has eight stolen bases.
Philadelphia Phillies Betting Odds
The Phillies will only improve in the second half of the season. Segura is due back, and eventually, the reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper will return from his broken finger. Philadelphia is in third place in the NL East with 49 wins. Their win total at Fanduel Sportsbook is 86.5, meaning they will have to win 38 of their remaining 70 games to hit the over. They would have to win over one percent more of their games than they did in the first half. Without Harper, the under may have value.
