Phillies, Brewers National League Best Bets for June 16

There are multiple games today beginning this afternoon on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots.

Below, you can find both games from the National League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Philadelphia Phillies (-198) vs. Washington Nationals (+166) Total: 9 (O-118, U-104)

The Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals will kick off a five-game weekend series tonight from Nationals Park. The Phillies have been playing much better baseball of late, owning an 8-2 record over their past ten to get them back in the National League playoff picture. Meanwhile, the Nationals have struggled for most of the season, holding the worst record in the NL. The Phillies currently have a ten-game advantage over the Nationals in the NL East, and they’ll have a superior starter on the bump tonight. The visitors are set to start Zack Wheeler, while the Nats are expected to send Patrick Corbin to the mound. Wheeler has continued to be an elite presence in the NL this season with a 5-3 record and a 2.84 ERA, paired with 75 strikeouts. The Washington left-hander owns a 3-8 record with a 6.65 ERA and 55 strikeouts. Corbin has had many successful seasons in MLB, but it appears he’s closing in on the end of the road. With the Phillies playing a much better brand of baseball in June and the Nationals rolling over for most of their opponents, it’s difficult not to side with Wheeler and Philadelphia on the run line, even if there isn’t a lot of value with the price at -126.

Best Bet: Phillies run line -1.5 (-126)

Milwaukee Brewers (+114) vs. New York Mets (-134) Total: 8 (O-108, U-112)

The New York Mets are set to play host to the Milwaukee Brewers for the rubber match of their three-game set from Citi Field. The Brewers put up a seven-spot in the fifth inning in yesterday’s game to help propel them to a 10-2 victory. The Brewers sit just 1.5-games back of the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals, while the Mets’ gap atop the NL East has fallen to just four games over the red-hot Atlanta Braves. There isn’t a distinct edge for either side on the mound in the finale, with the Brewers expected to send Aaron Ashby to the bump while the Mets will likely counter with Tylor Megill. Ashby has slightly better numbers, owning a 1-5 record with a 3.91 ERA and 62 strikeouts. The Mets right-hander boasts a 4-2 record with a 4.50 ERA and 41 punchouts. If the Brewers had backed Ashby with more run support, you’d likely see a much different record than what he currently presents, which might make you hopeful after the team’s offensive outburst last night. The Brewers are a much better team than their record shows, and there’s some solid plus-money value to target on the moneyline this evening at +114.

Best Bet: Brewers moneyline (+114)