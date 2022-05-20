Phillies' Bryce Harper Not in Lineup Friday vs. Dodgers

Harper’s unavailability is a bit concerning, considering he received a platelet-rich plasma injection to advance the healing of his elbow over the weekend. This game will be his fifth straight absence, and the Phillies are just 1-3 over the previous four. The organization’s original consensus was to allow him to fill the designated hitter position, but those plans have gone awry.
Harper has a .301 batting average, a .361 on-base percentage, and an NL-leading .634 slugging rate in 34 games. Keep an eye on the team’s lineups throughout their weekend series with Los Angeles to see if he makes his return.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Odds
The Philadelphia Phillies are currently +124 on the moneyline against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night, with the total set at nine, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.