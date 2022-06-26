Phillies' Bryce Harper Out Indefinitely With Thumb Fracture
Grant White
The Philadelphia Phillies will need to prepare for an extended run without Bryce Harper. The reigning NL MVP took a Blake Snell fastball off the hand in a 4-2 win on Saturday night, fracturing his thumb and forcing him to the sideline for the foreseeable future.
Bryce Harper broke his left thumb last night. Nobody knows how much time he will miss, but any time is a massive blow to the #Phillies. “It’s a gut punch,” he said. Harper talks about the injury, and others talk about how they must handle his loss. https://t.co/75fHRpT6iX
Harper has acted almost exclusively as the Phillies’ designated hitter this season. The two-time Silver Slugger has fallen off last season’s pace but remains Philadelphia’s top hitter. Harper leads the club in on-base plus slugging percentage, runs batted in, and extra-base hits, ranking second in home runs and runs scored.
Johan Camargo came off the bench to replace Harper on Saturday, but the Phillies will likely deploy a platoon approach to fill the DH role over the coming weeks. That means Kyle Shwarber, JT Realmuto, and Rhys Hoskins won’t have many off-days until Harper returns to the lineup.
The Phillies close their four-game set against the San Diego Padres on Sunday afternoon. Philadelphia took two of the first three games but enter the series finale without Harper as +136 underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
