Phillies Eyeing Guardians SP Zach Plesac

In his recent appearance on MLB Network, Jon Heyman of the New York Post said Cleveland Guardians pitcher Zach Plesac is on the Philadelphia Phillies’ radar. The Phillies are one of the many teams looking for starting rotation help. Plesac would undoubtedly bolster the back end of the Phillies rotation as his numbers are slightly better than some of the spot starters they’ve run out this season.
Plesac is 2-8 on the year with a 4.09 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP. His underlying metrics are not great, as he holds a 4.18 FIP and a 5.42 xERA. Plesac has regressed substantially since 2020 when he had a 2.88 ERA. A change of scenery could help the 27-year-old regain his form.
Cleveland Guardians Betting Odds
It is a bit peculiar to see the Guardians potentially selling at the deadline, given they are only two games out of the AL Central. Nonetheless, Plesac’s next scheduled start is on July 30. Keep an eye out to see if Plesac is a late scratch, as there would be value on Tampa Bay if Cleveland has to pivot late. Find the best number on Fanduel Sportsbook.
