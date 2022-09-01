Phillies-Giants: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV 'Friday Night Baseball'
Zachary Cook
The San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies will kick off a weekend series headlined on Friday night for Game 2 of Apple TV broadcasts.
The pitching matchup in this series opener is expected to feature two veterans, which should draw intrigue to this matchup. Philadelphia is expected to send righthander Kyle Gibson to the bump, while the Giants will be countering with Alex Cobb. Gibson currently owns a 9-5 record, paired with a 4.08 ERA and 114 strikeouts, while Cobb is 4-6 with a 3.81 ERA and 115 punchouts.
When and Where is Phillies-Giants?
Phillies: 73-58 | Giants: 61-68 Date: September 2, 2022, | First Pitch: 10:15 p.m. ET Location: San Francisco, California | Stadium: Oracle Park
How to Watch Phillies-Giants?
TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App Announcers: Melanie Newman, Chris Young, Hannah Keyser, and Brooke Fletcher
You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.
In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, many other options are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Will the Phillies Continue Holding Second Wild Card Spot?
Friday night’s starter for the Phillies has done an excellent job against the Giants in recent years, making them a sizable road favorite in this matchup against a slumping San Francisco. The Phillies have been a solid road team and own a 34-28 record as the visitors, which should benefit them ahead of a matchup against a Giants team running low on confidence.
Phillies Projected Lineup:
LF Kyle Schwarber
1B Rhys Hoskins
3B Alec Bohm
DH Bryce Harper
C J.T. Realmuto
2B Jean Segura
RF Matt Vierling
CF Brandon Marsh
SS Edmundo Sosa
Starting Pitcher: Kyle Gibson
Can the Giants End Losing Skid?
To say August wasn’t kind to the San Francisco Giants would be an understatement. The team ended the month on a seven-game losing skid and has posted a 2-8 record over their past ten games. Offensively, the team isn’t generating much, and aside from the rotation, the pitching hasn’t been something to write home about either.
