Phillies, Giants National League Best Bets for September 21

Multiple games are beginning this evening on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find our best NL bets on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Toronto Blue Jays (-104) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (-112) Total: 8.5 (O -104, U -118)

The Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies will play Game 2 of their two-game set tonight from Citizens Bank Park. The two teams played in a high-scoring affair last night, which saw the Blue Jays come out on top by a crazy score of 18-11. The Blue Jays currently hold the American League’s top Wild Card position, while the Phillies occupy the third and final Wild Card spot in the National League. The visiting Blue Jays have posted a 6-4 record over their past ten games, while the Phillies are 5-5 over that same stretch, losing five straight. If the Phillies have hopes of not blowing their 2.5-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers for the NL’s final playoff spot, they’ll need to get their pitching in order.

Tonight’s pitching matchup is expected to feature two of the better pitchers in the game today, which should make for a much lower scoring environment than what transpired last night. The Blue Jays are expected to send right-hander Kevin Gausman to the bump, while the Phillies will be countering with Zack Wheeler. Gausman has been very solid in his first season with Toronto, owning a 12-10 record with a 3.45 ERA and 186 strikeouts, while Wheeler is 11-7 with a 3.07 ERA and 148 punchouts. Wheeler struggled earlier this season in a road start against the Blue Jays, but his home numbers have been on another planet, where he’s put together a 6-3 record with a sparkling 1.95 ERA.

If the Phillies have hopes of breaking out of their slump and getting back on track in September, they’ll need another quality start from Wheeler in his return to the rotation from the injured list. This matchup is what the doctor ordered for a struggling Philadelphia squad, and there’s value in their price on the moneyline tonight, paying out at -112.

Best Bet: Phillies moneyline (-112)

San Francisco Giants (-136) vs. Colorado Rockies (+116) Total: 9.5 (O -118, U -104)

The San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies are set to play Game 3 of a four-game series tonight from Coors Field. The first two matchups have seen the Giants win both games, outscoring the Rockies 16-10. Even though neither side has playoff aspirations at this point of the year, there’s the potential for some value in this matchup. The Giants have posted a 6-4 record over their past ten games, while the Rockies are 5-5 over that same stretch. What’s interesting about this matchup is that the Rockies have a home record above .500 but have struggled in this series. That trend is something to look at tonight, with the Giants slowly finding some consistency to end their season.

Pitching has been something that’s kept the Giants afloat, while the same can’t be said for the Rockies, who’ve continued to struggle from that standpoint. The Giants should again have an advantage on the mound, with Logan Webb set to take on German Marquez of the Rockies. Webb has continued to put forth another strong campaign for the Giants, owning a 13-9 record with a 3.02 ERA and 151 strikeouts, while Marquez is 8-11 with a 5.14 ERA and 130 strikeouts. Webb has been one of the only bright spots for this Giants team in 2022, and he’ll have the potential to continue that tonight, albeit in a hitters ballpark in Colorado. Still, there’s some value to consider with the Giants.

It’s hard to trust what Marquez and the Rockies are offering in this matchup, and there’s a reason they’re listed as home underdogs. With Webb on the bump tonight, that provides some confidence in what the Giants are bringing to the table in this matchup. As a result, targeting San Francisco on the moneyline is a play that should be considered at -136.

Best Bet: Giants moneyline (-136)