Phillies Lose Segura for 10-12 Weeks

Things are going from bad to worse in Philadelphia as the team is expected to be without its talented shortstop until August. According to Phillies Insider for NBC Sports, Jim Salisbury, Jean Segura will miss 10-12 weeks with a fractured right index finger.
Segura was hurt in the seventh inning on Tuesday night when he was trying for a bunt single against the San Francisco Giants. Instead of a base hit, the 32-year-old Dominican took a Tyler Rogers pitch on the finger. Segura was immediately taken out of the game, and the Phillies went on to lose 7-4 in 11 innings.
The versatile infielder has been a fixture near the top of Philadelphia’s lineup. This year, Segura has done a bit of everything with a .275 average, six home runs, and 19 RBI to go along with a team-best nine stolen bags.
Didi Gregorius (knee) might come back from his rehab assignment early to fill the void, while infielder Nick Maton has been called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
The Phillies are underway in the series finale, trying to avoid a Giants sweep. Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the game.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.