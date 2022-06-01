Phillies Lose Segura for 10-12 Weeks

Things are going from bad to worse in Philadelphia as the team is expected to be without its talented shortstop until August. According to Phillies Insider for NBC Sports, Jim Salisbury, Jean Segura will miss 10-12 weeks with a fractured right index finger.

Jean Segura out 10 to 12 weeks. Big loss. — Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) June 1, 2022

Segura was hurt in the seventh inning on Tuesday night when he was trying for a bunt single against the San Francisco Giants. Instead of a base hit, the 32-year-old Dominican took a Tyler Rogers pitch on the finger. Segura was immediately taken out of the game, and the Phillies went on to lose 7-4 in 11 innings.

The versatile infielder has been a fixture near the top of Philadelphia’s lineup. This year, Segura has done a bit of everything with a .275 average, six home runs, and 19 RBI to go along with a team-best nine stolen bags.

Didi Gregorius (knee) might come back from his rehab assignment early to fill the void, while infielder Nick Maton has been called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

