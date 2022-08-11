Phillies-Mets: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV's 'Friday Night Baseball'

Suarez owns an 8-5 record with a 3.68 ERA and 85 strikeouts, while Scherzer is 8-2 with a 1.98 ERA and 120 strikeouts.
When and Where is Phillies-Mets?
Phillies: 62-49 | Mets: 73-39 Date: August 12, 2022 | First Pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET Location: Flushing, New York | Stadium: Citi Field
How to Watch Phillies-Mets?
TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App Announcers: Stephen Nelson, Hunter Pence, Katie Nolan, and Heidi Watney
You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.
How to Bet Phillies-Mets
Moneyline: Phillies +172 | Mets -205 Run Line: Phillies +1.5 (-130) | Mets -1.5 (+108) Total: Over 7 (-114) Under 7 (-106)
In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several other options are also offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Will the Phillies Cut Into New York’s Divisional Lead?
It’s hard to say the Philadelphia Phillies aren’t one of the hottest teams in baseball right now, winners of seven straight games before dropping the series finale to Miami on Thursday. They’ll face the biggest test they’ve had during that stretch on Friday night when they take on Mad Max and the New York Mets.
Phillies Projected Lineup:
LF Kyle Schwarber
1B Rhys Hoskins
3B Alec Bohm
DH Darick Hall
RH Nick Castellanos
SS Bryson Stott
2B Jean Segura
C Garrett Stubbs
CF Matt Vierling
Starting Pitcher: Ranger Suarez
Will the Mets Stay Hot Against NL East?
The New York Mets got out of the gate as one of the hottest teams in baseball, but they’ve brought consistency to the table for the entirety of the year up to this point. Max Scherzer and the Mets are also playing great baseball right now, winning six straight games with an 8-2 record over their past ten. In addition, the Mets still sit comfortably atop the division with a seven-game lead over the Atlanta Braves.
