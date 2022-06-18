Phillies-Nationals: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Peacocks' 'Sunday Leadoff'

The Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies will conclude their five-game weekend series tomorrow afternoon from Nationals Park.

The Phillies opened the series with three straight victories and will look for their fourth later this afternoon ahead of Sunday’s meeting.

Zach Eflin of the Phillies is set to take on Jackson Tetreault of the Nationals in the series finale.

Eflin has been solid in the Philadelphia rotation, owning a 2-4 record with a 3.98 ERA and 51 strikeouts, while Tetreault is 0-1 with a 15.75 ERA and two punchouts in a limited sample.

When and Where is Phillies-Nationals?

Phillies: 35-31 | Nationals: 23-45

Date: Sunday, June 19th, 2022 | First Pitch: 12:05 p.m. ET

Location: Washington, DC | Stadium: Nationals Park

How to Watch Phillies-Nationals?

TV: Peacock | Live Stream: Peacock TV App

Announcers: Jason Benetti, Kevin Frandsen, and Ruben Amaro Jr.

You can watch the game by launching the Peacock app or by using the link here to see if it’s available in your region.

How to Bet Phillies Nationals

Moneyline: Phillies/Nationals | Run Line -1.5: Phillies/Nationals | Total: TBD

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several more bets are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Check back here later for more information on bets to target in this game once the lines have been released.

Juan Soto and Josh Bell have both hit home runs off Eflin in a limited sample, but they should be two players that warrant consideration to target with player props.

Will the Phillies Dominance of Nats Continue?

The Philadelphia Phillies posted three consecutive victories over the Nationals entering Saturday’s contest and there’s a lot to like about what you’re seeing with this club at the moment with 14 wins in their last 16 tries. You have to factor in how poor this Nats team has looked for the majority of this season, but the Phillies are finally playing the type of baseball a lot of people expected they would this season.

Phillies Projected Lineup:

DH Kyle Schwarber

1B Rhys Hoskins

RF Nick Castellanos

C J.T. Realmuto

CF Odubel Herrera

3B Alec Bohm

SS Bryson Stott

LF Matt Vierling

2B Yairo Munoz

Starting Pitcher: Zach Eflin

Can the Nationals Figure out the Phillies?

There’s simply not a lot to like about where this Nationals team is headed at the moment and playing against a motivated Phillies squad certainly doesn’t help matters. It’s hard to say what they’ll get out of Jackson Tetreault in his second big league start, but with a relatively veteran Phillies lineup, he could be in for another long day.

Nationals Projected Lineup:

LF Lane Thomas

RF Juan Soto

DH Nelson Cruz

1B Josh Bell

C Keibert Ruiz

3B Maikel Franco

SS Luis Garcia

2B Ehire Adrianza

CF Victor Robles

Starting Pitcher: Jackson Tetreault