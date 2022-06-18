Phillies-Nationals: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Peacocks' 'Sunday Leadoff'

Moneyline: Phillies/Nationals | Run Line -1.5: Phillies/Nationals | Total: TBD
In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several more bets are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Check back here later for more information on bets to target in this game once the lines have been released.
Juan Soto and Josh Bell have both hit home runs off Eflin in a limited sample, but they should be two players that warrant consideration to target with player props.
Will the Phillies Dominance of Nats Continue?
The Philadelphia Phillies posted three consecutive victories over the Nationals entering Saturday’s contest and there’s a lot to like about what you’re seeing with this club at the moment with 14 wins in their last 16 tries. You have to factor in how poor this Nats team has looked for the majority of this season, but the Phillies are finally playing the type of baseball a lot of people expected they would this season.
Phillies Projected Lineup:
DH Kyle Schwarber
1B Rhys Hoskins
RF Nick Castellanos
C J.T. Realmuto
CF Odubel Herrera
3B Alec Bohm
SS Bryson Stott
LF Matt Vierling
2B Yairo Munoz
Starting Pitcher: Zach Eflin
Can the Nationals Figure out the Phillies?
There’s simply not a lot to like about where this Nationals team is headed at the moment and playing against a motivated Phillies squad certainly doesn’t help matters. It’s hard to say what they’ll get out of Jackson Tetreault in his second big league start, but with a relatively veteran Phillies lineup, he could be in for another long day.
