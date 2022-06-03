Phillies OF Bryce Harper Returns to Lineup on Friday
Doug Ziefel
Phillies slugger Bryce Harper will return to the lineup for Friday night’s game. The defending NL MVP has been dealing with right forearm soreness. This is not the first time this injury has hampered Harper. It was revealed earlier this season that he had partial UCL damage in his right arm that eliminated his ability to throw.
However, Harper has been able to play through the discomfort as the team’s designated hitter and has still produced at the plate. He’ll return tonight, hitting .303 with ten homers, 32 RBI, and a .943 OPS. The Phillies are in desperate need of a spark as the team just fired their manager and is sitting 12 games behind the New York Mets in the NL East.
Bryce Harper NL MVP Odds
Bryce is the reigning NL MVP, and he’s been playing at an MVP level once again. He currently has the fourth-best odds at +100 to repeat. It remains to be seen whether or not his forearm injury will impact his production at any point this season.
