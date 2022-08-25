Phillies OF Bryce Harper to Be Activated From IL On Friday

Harper hasn’t suited up since June 25 after suffering a fracture in his left thumb. The two-time MVP has been dominating his rehab outings in the minor leagues with a pair of home runs in two games with Lehigh Valley at the Triple-A level.
The team has already announced that he will remain the designated hitter upon his return for the remainder of 2022. His return comes at perfect timing for Philadelphia who sits just 3.5 games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers in a lively National League Wild Card race.
In 2022, Harper has posted a .318 batting average, .385 on-base percentage, and .599 slugging rate in 64 games.
Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies Odds
The Philadelphia Phillies are currently -375 on the moneyline against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday with the total set at 8.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
