Phillies OF Bryce Harper to Undergo Surgery; Out At Least Six Weeks

Harper suffered the injury Saturday, June 25, after being hit by a 97-MPH fastball from San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell.
The reigning NL-MVP was having another outstanding season, slashing .318/.385/.599 with 15 home runs, 48 RBI, and a .984 OPS, all while playing through a torn UCL in his elbow.
Speaking Saturday, Harper said, “Things happen for a reason. Everybody says that. This reason sucks right now, but at the same time, it is what it is. I’ve got to be positive. I’ve got to be positive for the guys in here. I know they’ll pick up the slack. I’m just really bummed for the organization, the guys, the city of Philadelphia, the fans. I love running out there and playing every day. Definitely bummed.”
The Phillies begin life without Harper Tuesday night when they host the Atlanta Braves. FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Philadelphia at -118 on the moneyline for that contest.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.