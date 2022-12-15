Owner John Middleton got the message. A Red October in Philadelphia took over the city. On every corner you looked, you saw the pinstripes of the Philadelphia Phillies donned, with the rally towels the hottest commodity.

2022 Season: Record: 87-75 | National League Champions

As the Phils entered the final regular season series in Houston back in late September, no one expected a return trip about a month later. They struggled down the stretch and looked lifeless, which left fans hopeless. A wild-card stint looked brief until a miraculous ninth inning in Game 1 in St. Louis, and from that point, there was no looking back.

The irreplaceable feeling of playoff baseball in his ballpark prompted Middleton to push all of his chips in, open the checkbook, and after falling two games short, set his franchise up for a repeat World Series visit with a chance to end with a parade down Broad Street.

Phillies Offseason Additions:

Name Position Status Trea Turner SS 11 years, $300 Million Taijuan Walker RHP 4 years, $72 Million Matt Strahm LHP 2 years, $15 Million

President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski has been the talk of Winter Meetings as he left San Diego with three signings: Taijuan Walker, Matt Strahm, and most notably, Trea Turner. Walker provides stability to the backend of a rotation behind two Cy Young caliber arms in Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler, along with a consistent and reliable Ranger Suarez.

Strahm looks to be a prominent piece of a Phils’ bullpen in free agency limbo, who had a strong season and whose metrics are skewed by a late-September collapse.

Turner, though, is the guy. We underestimate the pull Bryce Harper has in the organization, and he, in line with Dombrowski and Middleton, targeted his former teammate as the superstar that can put this club back in the Fall Classic in the years to come.

Current Projected Payroll: $241 Million

According to SportRac, the Phillies’ projected opening day payroll is expected to come in around $241 million, ranking third in baseball behind both New York clubs. That would be $8 million over the first luxury tax threshold that John Middleton has to open up his checkbook to pay off. Billionaires clearly want championships, ask Steven Cohen, so we could see Middleton push his spending to the second luxury tax threshold that’s projected to sit at $253 Million before he would face an additional tax.

2022 Philadelphia Phillies Free Agents:

Name Position Status Zach Eflin RHP Tampa Bay Rays Jean Segura 2B Unsigned David Robertson RHP New York Mets Corey Knebel RHP Unsigned Brad Hand LHP Unsigned Noah Syndergaard RHP Los Angeles Dodgers

Philadelphia’s depth chart in the field appears to be close to set, so there are two key spots we’ll be keeping an eye on for the rest of the offseason and into spring training.

Bullpen help can never be taken for granted, so signing Strahm was a strong start, but losing David Robertson to the rival New York Mets wasn’t ideal. The setup man had an ERA of 2.40 last year and a 1.17 postseason ERA.

Philadelphia Phillies Team Needs:

Fifth Starter

Bullpen

According to reports, the salary is projected to be around $241 million, so with the second luxury tax threshold sitting at $253 million, Middleton and Dombrowski will max out their payroll. At the same time, it wouldn’t shock anyone if Middleton blows right through it for the right guy.

With the loss of Robertson, Dombrowski needs to bring in an additional bullpen arm.

Potential targets include Brad Boxberger and Adam Ottavino, two veteran relievers who won’t command a ton of money and had sub-3.00 ERAs last season. Dombrowski loves to shake things up, so don’t be surprised if you hear the Phillies sniffing around the Liam Hendriks rumors.

If the season were to start today, Bailey Falter appears to have a grasp on the fifth starter role, with Noah Syndergaard and Zach Eflin walking to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays, respectively. Falter can do the job, but they’d like to get another name in there.

Down on the Farm:

A name to keep an eye on for the fifth-start spot is top prospect Andrew Painter who could fill those shoes at some point in the 2023 season. Painter is only 19 years old but took home Baseball America’s Minor League Pitcher of the Year award in 2022. At the Winter Meetings, manager Rob Thomson mentioned him as a guy who could crack the Opening Day roster.

Slotted as the 24th-ranked prospect in baseball according to MLB.com, the organization has lofty expectations for the righty. The Phillies could be ready to get Painter into the rotation sooner rather than later.