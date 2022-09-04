Phillies Place Outfielder Nick Castellanos on Injured List
Grant White
Another man down for the Philadelphia Phillies. The playoff-hopeful Phillies have contended with injuries all season, spending extended periods without several key players. They’ll have to get through at least the next ten days without starting right fielder Nick Castellanos, who landed on the injured list with an oblique injury.
Nick Castellanos to the injured list; Dalton Guthrie called up. #Phillies
On Friday, Castellanos was forced to leave early against the San Francisco Giants, undergoing an MRI to confirm the extent of the injury. The time away might help Castellanos recover from the oblique injury, but it won’t fix his issues at the plate. Castellanos has just a .702 on-base plus slugging percentage, his lowest mark since his rookie campaign in 2014.
Nick Maton was in right on Saturday, but Matt Vierling will also provide coverage in the field until Castellanos returns.
The Phillies remain 2.5 games clear of the Milwaukee Brewers for the last wild card berth. They’ll have to overcome the betting odds if they hope to maintain that lead, as they enter Sunday’s matinee against the Giants as +106 underdogs, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
