Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez and Zach Eflin Nearing Return
Grant White
The Philadelphia Phillies will take all the help they can get as they charge towards their first postseason berth since 2011. Thankfully, two of their top pitchers are progressing in their rehabilitation and are nearing a return to action. Matt Gelb tweeted that Seranthony Dominguez and Zach Eflin will pitch to batters on Tuesday and could start minor league assignments soon after that.
Both Seranthony Domínguez and Zach Eflin will throw to hitters Tuesday afternoon in a live BP setting. Great sign for both. They could pitch in minor-league games after that.
Dominguez was in the mix for save opportunities before a triceps injury forced him to the injured list on August 18. Additionally, Eflin hasn’t pitched since June 25 while dealing with a knee injury. The 28-year-old was 3-5 with a 4.37 earned run average and 56 strikeouts prior to the injury.
The postseason remains the focus for the Phillies as they look to fend off the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League wild card race.
Based on the betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, Philadelphia has a substantive implied edge. The Phillies are listed as mid-range +3700 options on the World Series futures board, compared to the +7500 price on the Brewers.
