Phillies Sign Veteran Closer Craig Kimbrel

The Philadelphia Phillies have signed closer Craig Kimbrel, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Reliever Craig Kimbrel and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a one-year, $10 million contract, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN. First with the deal: @Ken_Rosenthal. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 23, 2022

The contract is just for the 2023 season at $10 million. Kimbrel’s numbers last season for the Los Angeles Dodgers seem to show that he had a solid season. The former Chicago Cub had a 3.75 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 22 saves, and struck out 72 batters over 60 IP. The truth is, however, that he was inconsistent, especially as the season moved along, and at times, wasn’t used as the closer for the Dodgers.

Kimbrel could find life in the National League East; however, the bandbox that is the Phillies’ home field is tough to navigate. Let’s face it; it wouldn’t take long for the Philly faithful to turn on him if he blew a save or two versus the hated New York Mets or Atlanta Braves.