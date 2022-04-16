Phillies Slugger Kyle Schwarber Out of Saturday Lineup

Overview

Kyle Schwarber won’t be in the starting lineup for the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, BaseballPress.com reports.

This will be the first game that Schwarber has missed this season, and while it may be just a planned day off, it could also be because Schwarber has gone 2-31 since hitting a home run in his first plate appearance as a Phillie.

On Saturday, Alec Bohm will be the designated hitter for the Phillies, while Johan Camargo will take over at third base.

After a solid start to the season, the Phillies will be looking to break a four-game losing streak when they take on the Miami Marlins Saturday. The Phillies will be starting Ranger Suarez and he will square up against Trevor Rogers of the Marlins. The Phillies are -182 (+1.5) on the run line and +122 on the money line, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-105), and under (-115).

