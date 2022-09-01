Phillies SP Zack Wheeler May Return from IL Next Week
Doug Ziefel
Matt Gelb of the Athletic reported that Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler could return next Tuesday. Wheeler went on the injured list on August 22 with forearm tendinitis. He is scheduled to throw a bullpen session this weekend, and if all goes well, he could be reinserted into the rotation shortly after. This news is fantastic for the Phillies, who are still vying for a Wild Card spot in the National League. They will need Wheeler to pitch well if they want to play in October.
Philadelphia Phillies Betting Odds
Believe it or not, the market is not entirely out on the Phillies. They currently have the sixth-best odds to win the National League pennant at +1500 odds on Fanduel Sportsbook. If the season ended today, the Phillies would be in the playoffs as they have a half-game lead in the Wild Card picture. They recently got Bryce Harper back, and if Wheeler is healthy down the stretch, don’t count them out.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.