Phillies SP Zack Wheeler May Return from IL Next Week

Matt Gelb of the Athletic reported that Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler could return next Tuesday. Wheeler went on the injured list on August 22 with forearm tendinitis. He is scheduled to throw a bullpen session this weekend, and if all goes well, he could be reinserted into the rotation shortly after. This news is fantastic for the Phillies, who are still vying for a Wild Card spot in the National League. They will need Wheeler to pitch well if they want to play in October.

Philadelphia Phillies Betting Odds

Believe it or not, the market is not entirely out on the Phillies. They currently have the sixth-best odds to win the National League pennant at +1500 odds on Fanduel Sportsbook. If the season ended today, the Phillies would be in the playoffs as they have a half-game lead in the Wild Card picture. They recently got Bryce Harper back, and if Wheeler is healthy down the stretch, don’t count them out.