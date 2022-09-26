Pirates, Braves National League Best Bets for September 26

Multiple games are beginning this evening on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find our best NL bets on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cincinnati Reds (+126) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (-148) Total: 7.5 (O -115, U -105)

The Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates are set to begin a three-game series tonight from PNC Park. The visiting Reds are coming off losing three-of-four matchups against the Milwaukee Brewers, while the Pirates also lost three-of-four games to the Chicago Cubs. Cincinnati enters this matchup with a 3-7 record over their past ten games, while the Pirates are 1-9 over that same sample size. The Pirates are closing in on finishing last in the NL Central and once again losing 100 games, while both teams are highly focused on developing young talent. Even though neither side is playing great at the moment, that doesn’t mean there isn’t some value we can consider on this small slate of games.

Pitching has been a problem for both sides and a big reason why they have continued to post poor records, but the Pirates should hold a clear edge on the mound in this opener. The Reds are expected to send veteran right-hander Chase Anderson to the mound, while the Pirates will counter with righty Roansy Contreras. Anderson has posted a 2-3 record with a 5.21 ERA and 18 strikeouts, while Contreras is 5-5 with a 3.68 ERA and 84 punchouts. The Pirates youngster has continued to impress in their rotation and has the potential to be a part of their future. At the same time, Anderson is seen as a placeholder until more young starters are comfortable at the big league level.

Even though it’s hard to trust either of these teams with their poor overall records, someone has to win, and there’s more to like about what the Pirates are offering in this contest. As a result, looking towards the Pirates’ price of -148 on the moneyline makes a lot of sense and is something that warrants consideration.

Best Bet: Pirates moneyline (-148)

Atlanta Braves (-260) vs. Washington Nationals (+215) Total: 9 (O -120, U -101)

The Atlanta Braves are set to visit the Washington Nationals for a three-game series beginning tonight from Nationals Park. Atlanta enters this matchup after splitting a four-game weekend series with the Philadelphia Phillies, while the Nationals dropped two-of-three games against the Miami Marlins. It’s hard to find a more significant mismatch than these two teams, which correlates directly with the Braves being sizeable road favorites tonight at -260 on the moneyline. The visitors have posted a 7-3 record over their past ten games and have won two straight, while the Nationals are 4-6 over that same sample size. With nine games left on their schedule, the Braves currently sit 1.5 games behind the New York Mets for the NL East division lead, while the two teams will meet in a series later this week.

Pitching is something that typically would favor the Braves in this matchup, but neither side is sending an arm to the mound with a ton of experience. The Braves are expected to send right-hander Bryce Elder to the bump, while the Nationals will be countering with righty Cory Abbott. Elder has posted a 1-3 record with a 3.38 ERA and 36 strikeouts, while Abbott is 0-3 with a 4.85 ERA and 32 punchouts. It’s hard to give either side an advantage on the mound tonight, but with both starters having pitched in a similar capacity at the big league level, it does make sense to side with the better numbers that Elder has posted. In saying that, there’s no real value with the Braves’ moneyline, so you’ll likely have to look towards them on the run line.

With how deep this Braves lineup is, it’s hard to see this contest playing out in favor of Abbott and the Nationals. Atlanta has done an excellent job of beating up lower-level competition in the NL East, and that trend should continue tonight. With that, targeting the Braves on the run line makes sense at -154.

Best Bet: Braves run line (-154)